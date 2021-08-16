Pakistani model killed by stepbrother for ‘honour’

A Pakistani fashion model, who was found dead at her house here last month, was killed by her stepbrother for “disgracing the family’s honour”, police said on Monday.

On her return from Dubai, the 29-year-old model, Nayab Nadeem, was found strangled at her house in Lahore on July 11 and a murder case was registered on the complaint of one of her two stepbrothers.

Punjab police spokesperson Rana Arif told PTI on Monday that the mystery of this blind murder has been solved as the victim’s stepbrother turned out to be her murderer.

The model’s stepbrother, Muhammad Aslam, has confessed that he first strangled her and then stripped her dead body naked to mislead the police and show that it was a rape-cum-murder case.

“Aslam confessed killing Nayab for disgracing the family’s honour,” the police official said and added that the suspect claimed that the fashion model had relations with different men and she was a “stain on the family’s honour”.

Nayab lived alone in the rented house and she was not married.

Aslam has been remanded in police custody for three days for further investigation.

In May, a Pakistani-origin British-Belgian woman Mahira, 25, was found dead at her rented house in Lahore’s DHA.

Police arrested her two male friends after registering a murder FIR against them.

According to official stats, at least 6,277 cases of honour killings were reported in Punjab province of Pakistan between 2011 and 2020.