Pakistani man guns down his three brothers over property dispute

A man gunned down his three brothers in Pakistan’s Quetta city in a cold-blooded targeted killing allegedly over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The three deceased were the sons of a noted orthopedic surgeon.

The incident took place on Monday at Joint Road in Quetta when the family of Dr Nasir Achakzai was returning to their residence after attending a marriage ceremony, police said.

Abdul Haq Umrani, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations. confirmed they had arrested the brother of the three deceased.

“It appears to be a matter of property dispute,” Umrani said.

“We are interrogating the accused,” he said.