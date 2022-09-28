scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Pakistani man guns down his three brothers over property dispute

The incident took place on Monday at Joint Road in Quetta when the family of Dr Nasir Achakzai was returning to their residence after attending a marriage ceremony, police said.

The three deceased were the sons of a noted orthopedic surgeon.

A man gunned down his three brothers in Pakistan’s Quetta city in a cold-blooded targeted killing allegedly over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.

The three deceased were the sons of a noted orthopedic surgeon.

Abdul Haq Umrani, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations. confirmed they had arrested the brother of the three deceased.

“It appears to be a matter of property dispute,” Umrani said.

“We are interrogating the accused,” he said.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 09:47:23 am
