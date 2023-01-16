scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Renowned Pakistani lawyer, human rights activist shot dead

Abdul Latif Afridi, a former president of Pakistan's Supreme Court bar association, was shot multiple times, apparently by one gunman, on the Peshawar High Court premises, police official Kashif Abbasi told Reuters.

Abdul Latif Afridi, a renowned human rights and political activist, has been a vocal critic of the powerful military’s alleged interference in Pakistani politics. (Photo: Twitter/@Haqmal)
Listen to this article
Renowned Pakistani lawyer, human rights activist shot dead
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist known as a vocal critic of both the military and Islamist militants was shot dead on Monday at a court in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said.

Abdul Latif Afridi, a former president of Pakistan’s Supreme Court bar association, was shot multiple times, apparently by one gunman, on the Peshawar High Court premises, police official Kashif Abbasi told Reuters.

“We have arrested the culprit from the crime scene,” he said, adding that the suspected shooter had dressed as a lawyer to gain entry to the court premises.

He identified the suspect as Adnan Sami Afridi, not related to the deceased Afridi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life

The accused did not try to flee after the shooting, lawyers on the premises said.

Though a heavy police contingent is deployed at the Peshawar court, lawyers are not body searched on entry.

Security arrangement at the court have previously been questioned, especially after a teenage boy shot and killed a U.S. national of Pakistani origin who was on trial on blasphemy charges inside the courtroom in 2020.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the killing and expressed his grief and sorrow.

Afridi, a renowned human rights and political activist, has been a vocal critic of the powerful military’s alleged interference in Pakistani politics and of Islamist militancy.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 16:38 IST
Next Story

German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close