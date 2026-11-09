Who was Rabia Ahsan, the Pakistani TV anchor found shot dead at home?

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Pakistani television journalist Rabia Ahsan was found shot dead at her home in Gulshanabad, Rawalpindi, on Sunday. A local court on Monday remanded her husband, Ahsan Tahir, to police custody for questioning, Dawn reported.
Police registered a murder case on a complaint from Ahsan’s brother, Khurram Ahmed. However, on Monday, Ahmed told Pakistan’s ARY News that he was withdrawing his complaint and said he believed the shooting had been accidental. Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and police is yet to publicly establish how the gun was fired.
Ahsan, 41, hosted Muqabil, a current affairs programme on the Urdu-language broadcaster 92 News HD.
She presented the show with journalist Amir Mateen and had also worked on air with journalist Rauf Klasra. In a tribute on X, Mateen said he and Ahsan had worked together for at least five years.
The journalist is survived by two daughters.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) cited by Pakistan’s HUM English, Ahmed told police that his sister heard a gunshot from the bedroom and rushed inside. She found Ahsan on the floor and saw Tahir holding a pistol, according to the account Ahmed gave police. Forensic investigators recovered a pistol and a spent cartridge from the scene, the broadcaster reported.
Rawalpindi police chief Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said Ahsan had a gunshot wound below her neck. In their initial account, police said a domestic worker told them Tahir had described the shooting as accidental, Dawn reported. HUM English reported that the FIR records Tahir telling investigators he had fired the pistol.
Police registered the case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with murder, and invoked a provision of the provincial arms law. Magistrate Talat Waheed granted police custody of Tahir and directed investigators to bring him back to court when the remand ends, Dawn reported.
Ahsan’s funeral prayers were held in Rawalpindi on Monday. Pakistan’s First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari condemned the killing and called for an impartial investigation, according to a statement from the presidency.