Who was Rabia Ahsan, the Pakistani TV anchor found shot dead at home?

Pakistani television journalist Rabia Ahsan was found shot dead at her home in Gulshanabad, Rawalpindi, on Sunday. A local court on Monday remanded her husband, Ahsan Tahir, to police custody for questioning, Dawn reported.

Police registered a murder case on a complaint from Ahsan’s brother, Khurram Ahmed. However, on Monday, Ahmed told Pakistan’s ARY News that he was withdrawing his complaint and said he believed the shooting had been accidental. Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and police is yet to publicly establish how the gun was fired.

Who was Rabia Ahsan?

Ahsan, 41, hosted Muqabil, a current affairs programme on the Urdu-language broadcaster 92 News HD.