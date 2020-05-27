Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Pakistani actor says ‘assaulted by realtor’s daughters, gunmen’; video is viral

In the video that is viral on social media, Uzma Khan and her sister Huma could be seen being threatened by a woman who is alleging the actor of having an affair with her husband, Usman. The actor has alleged that the women are daughters of Malik Riaz, Chairman of real estate company Bahria Town.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 27, 2020 9:19:12 pm
Pakistani actor Uzma Khan (left); Khan with her sister in the viral video. (Source: Twitter/@usmaaak/@HniaziISF)

Pakistani actor Uzma Khan has lodged a police complaint against a woman for allegedly barging into her home and physically assaulting her and her sister. The actor has alleged that the woman is the daughter of Malik Riaz, Chairman of real estate company Bahria Town.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Khan and her sister Huma can be purportedly seen being threatened by a woman, who is accusing the actor of having an affair with her husband, Usman. In another video, the woman and a few men could be seen assaulting the two sisters.

In her police complaint, the actor said, “I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past 3 days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen.

“I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz,” she said.

Malik Riaz, however, has rubbished these allegations, saying he is not related to Usman and called it an attempt to malign him. “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity,” he tweeted.

“I would also like to inform that I’ll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents,” he added.

Replying to Riaz, Hassaan Niazi, Uzma Khan’s legal counsel in the case, said, “As usual and like all other matters, you are again lying. Your daughters led the criminal act accompanied with at least a dozen of paid goons. And cut this threatening tone, don’t threat the people of Pakistan with your money and connections. No one is above the law.”

Meanwhile, people defended the actor on Twitter, asking why only the woman should take the blame of an extramarital affair while the man’s name is suppressed due to his alleged connections.

Here are some of the top tweets

