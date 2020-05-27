Pakistani actor says ‘assaulted by realtor’s daughters, gunmen’; video is viral

Pakistani actor Uzma Khan (left); Khan with her sister in the viral video. (Source: Twitter/@usmaaak/@HniaziISF) Pakistani actor Uzma Khan (left); Khan with her sister in the viral video. (Source: Twitter/@usmaaak/@HniaziISF)

Pakistani actor Uzma Khan has lodged a police complaint against a woman for allegedly barging into her home and physically assaulting her and her sister. The actor has alleged that the woman is the daughter of Malik Riaz, Chairman of real estate company Bahria Town.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Khan and her sister Huma can be purportedly seen being threatened by a woman, who is accusing the actor of having an affair with her husband, Usman. In another video, the woman and a few men could be seen assaulting the two sisters.

In her police complaint, the actor said, “I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past 3 days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan. For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen.

“I request Punjab police to register my FIR and conduct my and my sister’s Medical examination (my basic right) before our wounds start to heal. I hope I am as much Pakistani as Malik Riaz,” she said.

This is my official statement – Remember your gunmen pointed their guns towards two orphans and sexually harassed. We might be weak but now we have faith in Allah and people of Pakistan. I request you to share my statement and standby me in my difficult times. #uzmakhan pic.twitter.com/0QNgBUlTRb — Uzma Khan (@uzmaaaK) May 27, 2020

Malik Riaz, however, has rubbished these allegations, saying he is not related to Usman and called it an attempt to malign him. “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity,” he tweeted.

“I would also like to inform that I’ll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents,” he added.

I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video.Usman is not my nephew.I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity. (1/2) — Malik Riaz Hussain (@MalikRiaz_) May 27, 2020In a video that has went viral on social media, Khan and her sister Huma could be seen being threatened by a woman who is alleging the actor of having an affair with her husband, Usman.

Replying to Riaz, Hassaan Niazi, Uzma Khan’s legal counsel in the case, said, “As usual and like all other matters, you are again lying. Your daughters led the criminal act accompanied with at least a dozen of paid goons. And cut this threatening tone, don’t threat the people of Pakistan with your money and connections. No one is above the law.”

Meanwhile, people defended the actor on Twitter, asking why only the woman should take the blame of an extramarital affair while the man’s name is suppressed due to his alleged connections.

Here are some of the top tweets

Tell Me One Thing Please: Why is everyone jumping on this girl #UzmaKhan only ? Is the man not to be blamed equally ? Why is a woman called a home wrecker when the man is cheating on his woman and wrecking his home equally. Why not shame him as well. Why only the woman ? — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) May 27, 2020

Patriarchy makes women turn on each other. #UzmaKhan is one case, but we see this everyday where women are blamed for tempting other men or ‘ruining’ their own husbands. Men are treated as innocent fools with no control of their libidos & women are seen as manipulative shrews. — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) May 27, 2020

This Is not #UzmaKhan ‘s fault! Wtf is wrong with the society!

Put that bastard Usmans picture on social media so that the world can know about him and close their doors on him because today its uzma tom he might try at someone’s home! — Usman (@Cheeny00836394) May 26, 2020

In an interview, Malik Riaz’s wife said, my daughters, didn’t need any education. We have everything to fulfil our basic needs. So we just married them in a teenage. After this incidentof #UzmaKhan she should realize, everyone needs education. Maybe if she https://t.co/L4PuPKUB3D — Ayesha Naveed (@ayeshanaveed988) May 27, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd