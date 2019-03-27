Toggle Menu
"Space is the common heritage of mankind and every nation has the responsibility to avoid actions which can lead to the militarisation of this arena," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan urges no militarisation of space after India downs satellite
Pakistan Foreign Ministry statement came after India announced the success of Mission Shakti

Pakistan issued a call against military threats in outer space on Wednesday, hours after India said it had shot down one of its own satellites in a demonstration of its growing power in space.

“We hope that countries which have in the past strongly condemned demonstration of similar capabilities by others will be prepared to work towards developing international instruments to prevent military threats relating to outer space,” it said, without mentioning India by name.

“Boasting of such capabilities is reminiscent of Don Quixote’s tilting against windmills,” it said, in a reference to the delusional hero of the 17th-century Spanish novel by Miguel de Cervantes.

