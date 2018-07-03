Pakistan: Two killed as terrorists attack government official’s car in North Waziristan agency

The attack happeend at Boya tehsil of North Waziristan agency. (Source: Google Maps) The attack happeend at Boya tehsil of North Waziristan agency. (Source: Google Maps)

Two personnel of the Khasadar force were killed and a government official injured after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the restive tribal region of northwest Pakistan, officials said today.

Political Moharrar, an administrative clerk, Rehmat Hussain was severely injured and two Khasadar soldiers were killed in the attack in Boya tehsil of North Waziristan agency late last night, they added.

There was exchange of fire between law enforcers and terrorists for quite some time after the ultras ambushed the vehicle, officials said.

