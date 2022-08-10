Pakistan: TV journalist from ARY News arrested hours after channel taken off air

Updated: August 10, 2022 12:57:20 pm
Hours after popular Pakistan television station ARY News was taken off air for being critical of the government and for allegedly airing “seditious” content, the outlet’s Senior Executive Vice President Ammad Yousaf was arrested from Karachi in the early hours of Wednesday, the channel said.
According to ARY News, Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA area.
“Police officers, along with plain-clothed personnel, forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house, and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance,” the channel said.
ARY News received a notice from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) which said that the channel was taken off air “for airing objectionable, hateful, seditious, based on absolute disinformation with clear and present threat to national sec by instigating rebellion within the armed forces with malafide intent to cause rift between govt and forces”.
PEMRA bans ARY News transmission. Blames ARY “for airing objectionable, hateful, seditious, based on absolute disinformation with clear and present threat to national sec by instigating rebellion within the armed forces with malafide intent to cause rift between govt and forces” pic.twitter.com/ySRFvp8KKg
— Ammad Yousaf (@AmmadYousaf) August 8, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
PEMRA has also directed the channel’s CEO to appear in person for a hearing on August 10.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Electricity Bill – promise, problemsPremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen
Over 53 lakh Tricolours sold in Assam as state braces for ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Oppo to launch ColorOS 13 on August 18: Here’s what we know so far
Pune RTI activist fights out ‘social boycott’ for not inviting village deity to daughter’s marriage
African-American man understands Malayalam spoken by his mother-in-law. Watch
Only Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi likely to take oath today; cabinet expansion after August 15
Cryptoverse: Blockchain bridges fall into troubled waters
Russia launches Iranian satellite into space under shadow of Western concerns
Nitish Kumar wasn’t comfortable with BJP alliance, so he joined another: Prashant Kishor
Delhi: IPS officer Madhur Verma is new Anti-Corruption Branch head
‘I’m a classic introvert, so isolation is actually enjoyable for me’: Rahul Khanna
Chennai: Two men arrested for attempted sexual assault