Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Nine coaches of Nankana Sahib-bound special train carrying Sikh pilgrims derails in Pakistan

The special train carrying Sikh pilgrims was on its way to Nankana Sahib from Karachi when nine of its bogies derailed

Pakistan: Train carrying sikh pilgrims, derails

Nine coaches of a special train carrying Pakistani Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations at a Gurudwara in Nankana Sahib derailed in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday.

No one was injured in the accident, Pakistan Railways spokesperson said.

Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will be observed on November 8. The main event to celebrate Guru’s birth will be held at Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims was on its way to Nankana Sahib from Karachi when nine of its bogies derailed around 7.55 pm between Shorkot and Pir Mahl railway stations in the province.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident and conducted relief operations.

“Most of the passengers have been accommodated in the first part of the train (which was on track) and left for Nankana at 9:55. Arrangements have also been made for the departure of the remaining passengers. No injuries or casualties have been reported in this regard yet. DS Lahore along with the team is reaching the spot,” Pakistan Railways tweeted.

“This train runs for local Sikhs coming from Sindh province and other places. It runs once a week for the pilgrims,” ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

Most of the passengers were accommodated in another train and already left for Nankana, while arrangements were underway to send the remaining Sikh pilgrims as well.

Meanwhile, federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the incident.

The committee, comprising COPS Safety, CEN Open Lines and CME Carriage would dig out facts about the derailment and submit its report within three days.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 03:51:11 pm
