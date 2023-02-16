scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistan train blast: 1 killed, 3 wounded in explosion in Quetta-Peshawar train

The explosion occurred inside Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar.

Glimpses from a video of the blast shared on social media.
Listen to this article
Pakistan train blast: 1 killed, 3 wounded in explosion in Quetta-Peshawar train
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

One person was killed and three others injured in a train blast in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday morning, reported local media.

The explosion occurred inside Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn. A cylinder blew up inside bogie number four of the train while it was travelling through Chichawatni, said the report.

“A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded,” Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali told the paper.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI
30% of poll bonds sold in Jan were in Kolkata: SBI

Police and rescue teams, along with a bomb squad, is on site, and more details are awaited.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 11:43 IST
Next Story

An outlaw-turned-politician, and a little-known chapter in Saurashtra politics

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close