Pakistan train blast: 1 killed, 3 wounded in explosion in Quetta-Peshawar train

One person was killed and three others injured in a train blast in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Thursday morning, reported local media.

The explosion occurred inside Jaffar Express travelling from Quetta to Peshawar, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn. A cylinder blew up inside bogie number four of the train while it was travelling through Chichawatni, said the report.

one after another, there is Blast in #Pakistan evry next day. Like #Peshawar this time #Quetta is targeted.

7 injured and 2 dead so far in #quettablast pic.twitter.com/JBixJEPWEC — Rakesh Arora (@Rakesh14_Arora) February 16, 2023

“A passenger hid the cylinder in his luggage and took it to the bathroom which later exploded,” Pakistan Railways spokesperson Babar Ali told the paper.

Police and rescue teams, along with a bomb squad, is on site, and more details are awaited.