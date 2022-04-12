Pakistan top developments: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM, raises Kashmir issue in inaugural speech

Updated: April 12, 2022 12:47:10 pm
Pakistan’s parliament on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister, after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday. Pakistan Muslim League – N (PML-N) leader and Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz was elected unopposed as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party boycotted the session shortly after it started. PTI PM candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced the boycott of voting to elect new Pakistan premier.
Soon after being elected as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz, in his inaugural speech on Monday, raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were “bleeding”. Pakistan will provide them with “diplomatic and moral support” besides raising the matter at every international fora, Sharif said.
“We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved,” Sharif said, according to news agency PTI.
Take a look at the other top developments in Pakistan-
PM Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new PM
Hours after the speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sharif on being elected as Pakistan’s new PM. “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he wrote on Twitter. Read more
Imran Khan’s lawmakers quit en masse
More than 100 lawmakers loyal to Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday, as per Reuters, creating a headache for the new, Western-friendly incumbent Shehbaz Sharif as he tries to drag his country out of political and economic crisis.
India and US ask Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action against terrorism
A day after Shehbaz Sharif replaced Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, India and the US asked Pakistan to take “immediate, sustained, and irreversible action” to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to be brought to justice.
The demand for action by Pakistan was made through a joint statement issued after the 2+2 Ministerial attended by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Read more
‘Chowkidar chor hai’: Imran Khan supporters blame Pakistan Army at rally
Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters raised the slogan “chowkidar chor hai” (the watchman is a thief) at a rally in the Punjab province against Imran Khan’s ouster as the Prime Minister.
The slogan was heard while Awami Muslim League chief and Pakistan’s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was addressing the crowd at Lal Haveli Sunday. According to news agency ANI, the protesters were calling the Pakistan Army “thieves” for stealing Khan’s mandate.
Ahmed asked the supporters to not raise such slogans, adding that they will “fight with peace”. Read more
Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against ‘US-backed’ regime in Pakistan
Imran Khan, in a tweet, thanked his supporters for their participation in rallies held across Pakistan and abroad to protest against his ouster as prime minister and the formation of a “US-backed regime” in Islamabad.
Protest rallies were held in different Pakistani cities after 9 pm on Sunday and continued for several hours, according to PTI.
“Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support & emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafars to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this,” Khan tweeted on Sunday. Read more
Will step down if “foreign conspiracy” claim proved: Shabaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he would step down from his position as the new PM of the country if the charges of the alleged “foreign conspiracy” to topple previous Imran Khan government were proven. Sharif termed the entire conspiracy claim by former Prime Minister Imran Khan as drama.
Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan after Eid: PML-N leader
Deposed Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from London next month after Eid, a senior PML-N leader has said, amid a whirlwind of political developments that have embroiled the country following Imran Khan’s ignominious ouster from power.
Mian Javed Latif said a decision on PML-N supremo and the three-time prime minister Sharif’s anticipated return will be discussed with the coalition partners.
All decisions would be first brought up with constituent parties of the coalition, news agency PTI reported.
Eid will be celebrated in the first week of May. Read more
