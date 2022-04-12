Pakistan top developments: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM, raises Kashmir issue in inaugural speech

Pakistan’s parliament on Monday elected Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister, after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in the early hours of Sunday. Pakistan Muslim League – N (PML-N) leader and Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz was elected unopposed as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party boycotted the session shortly after it started. PTI PM candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced the boycott of voting to elect new Pakistan premier.

Soon after being elected as Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz, in his inaugural speech on Monday, raised the issue of abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and alleged that the people in the Valley were “bleeding”. Pakistan will provide them with “diplomatic and moral support” besides raising the matter at every international fora, Sharif said.

“We want good ties with India but durable peace is not possible until the Kashmir dispute is resolved,” Sharif said, according to news agency PTI.

Take a look at the other top developments in Pakistan-

PM Modi congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new PM

Hours after the speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sharif on being elected as Pakistan’s new PM. “Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he wrote on Twitter. Read more

Imran Khan’s lawmakers quit en masse



More than 100 lawmakers loyal to Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan resigned on Monday, as per Reuters, creating a headache for the new, Western-friendly incumbent Shehbaz Sharif as he tries to drag his country out of political and economic crisis.

India and US ask Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action against terrorism

A day after Shehbaz Sharif replaced Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, India and the US asked Pakistan to take “immediate, sustained, and irreversible action” to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks and called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to be brought to justice.