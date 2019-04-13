Pakistan: Top anti-graft body summons Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and daughters

Pakistan’s top anti-graft body Saturday summoned main opposition PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif’s wife and two daughters for questioning regarding business transactions, according to a media report.

Shehbaz’s wife has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau on April 17 while his daughters Rabia Sharif and Javeria Sharif have been summoned on April 18 and 19 respectively, Geo TV reported, citing sources in the accountability watchdog.

“The wife and daughters of Shehbaz have been summoned for questioning regarding business transactions,” the sources said.

Shehbaz’s son Hamza has also been summoned on April 15 in a case pertaining to construction of a nullah from government money.

Hamza, the Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, has been summoned on April 16 as well in a case pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income, sources added.

An accountability court Tuesday indicted Shehbaz on charges he misused his authority while he was the chief minister of Punjab.

Shehbaz, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, has already been indicted along with nine others in the Ashiana Housing scam case. He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in the probe on October 5, 2018 and released on bail on February 14.

Shehbaz, 63, served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018. He became PML-N president after his elder brother Nawaz Sharif was barred from holding the top party position and public posts.