Pakistan Army chief: Undertaking multiple efforts to ‘redress’ Kashmir situation

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said multiple efforts had been undertaken to “redress” the Kashmir situation and the army would support Kashmiri people “whatever effort it takes”.

“Government has initiated multiple efforts to redress the Kashmir crisis. Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as the desire for peace,” Bajwa was quoted by ISPR, the media arm of Pakistan army, PTI reported.

Bajwa claimed India was trying to shift the global attention from Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan and the Line of Control (LoC). His comments come a week after the Parliament scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

“Our resolve to solve the Kashmir dispute is as strong as desire for peace. We stand with our brothers and sisters in Kashmir and no matter how much time and whatever effort it takes, we will prove equal to the challenge,” Bajwa said.

The Army chief had earlier too lent its support to the Kashmiri people, claiming that his troops were “prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations to the Kashmiri people”.

In a series of tweets, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Army fully supported the Pakistan government’s “rejection of Indian actions” regarding Kashmir.

It further said Pakistan never recognised Article 370 or Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution. “Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago, efforts which have now been revoked by India itself,” Ghafoor had tweeted.