Pakistan to buy over 6 million mosquito nets from India, says report

Pakistan is set to buy over 6.2 million mosquito nets from India as the country battles malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases following the massive floods, as per local media reports.

Pakistan-based Geo TV said that the country’s health ministry has been given a go-ahead for this proposal. The purchase would be made by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the funds provided by Global Fund to acquire the nets for Pakistan.

“Malaria is spreading at a rapid pace in 32 flood-affected districts of the country where thousands of children are infected with the mosquito-borne disease,” said the report quoting an official.

Malaria has emerged as a major worry following the severe floods that displaced millions of families and sunk several houses. Many parts of the nation are still facing waterlogging.

The floods triggered by the record rains in three decades have claimed 1,545 lives while another 12,850 people have been injured, according to National Disaster Management Authority.

Earlier, the United Nations said that as many as 16 million children were affected by the “super floods” of which at least 3.4 million require immediate lifesaving support. The situation is extremely grim in flood-hit areas with malnourished children battling diarrhoea, dengue fever, and several painful skin diseases, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) representative Abdullah Fadil said in a statement in September.