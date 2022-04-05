Pakistan’s top court to rule on Imran Khan issue today

Pakistan’s top court is likely to rule on whether Prime Minister Imran Khan and his allies had the legal right to dissolve parliament on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had on Monday heard arguments both from Khan’s legal team and his allies, and also the opposition, but then adjourned the session until noon Tuesday. There was no immediate explanation for the adjournment.

Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported that the court is likely to hear the arguments of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Raza Rabbani and senior counsel Makhdoom Ali Khan and announce its decision on April 5.

The opposition is challenging the latest moves by Khan, who came to power in 2018, contending they are a ploy by him to stay in power.

On Sunday, Khan’s ally and Pakistan’s deputy parliament speaker, Qasim Suri, dissolved the assembly to sidestep a no-confidence vote that Khan appeared certain to lose. The opposition claims the deputy speaker had no constitutional authority to throw out the no-confidence vote.

The developments marked the latest in an escalating dispute between Khan and the opposition, which has been backed by defectors from the prime minister’s own party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and a former coalition partner, the Muttahida Quami Movement, which had joined opposition ranks.

The opposition claims it had the numbers to oust Khan in parliament. It has also accused him of economic mismanagement.

The current political conundrum is in many ways unchartered territory for Pakistan, where successive governments have been overthrown by a powerful military and others ousted before their term ended.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)