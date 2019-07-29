Pakistan summons India’s deputy High Commissioner over ‘ceasefire violations’

Pakistan on Monday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the alleged “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian troops across the Line of Control, which resulted in the death a woman.

Mohammad Faisal, Director General (South Asia and SAARC) and Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson, summoned Ahluwalia to condemn the “unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

In the statement, Pakistan alleged that firing in the Nezapir sector killed a woman in Mandhar village and injured three others on Sunday. On the same day, another civilian was injured due to firing in the Kailer Sector along the LoC, it said.

The spokesperson also alleged that Indian forces along the LoC were “continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons,” saying that violations by India were a threat to regional peace and security.

Pakistan’s statement comes on the day when a 10-day-old baby, injured in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, died at a hospital on Monday, as reported by news agency PTI.

The infant, his mother Fatima Jan (35) and another civilian Mohammad Arif (40) were injured when mortar shells fired by Pakistan hit their village in Shahpur sector late Sunday.

Cross-border firing by Pakistani troops continued for the second successive day on Monday in the district, prompting strong and effective retaliation by Indian soldiers.

“At about 1245 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Shahpur sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” an Indian Army spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier on July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was injured in another incident of cross-border firing by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

(Inputs from PTI)