Imran Khan’s sister summoned over remarks on 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, support for Modi

Pakistan’s cybercrime investigation agency Saturday issued a summons to former prime minister Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, accusing her of disseminating “false, offensive and inflammatory” content online to defame the country’s institutions. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has asked Niazi to appear before its Islamabad office on Monday to record her statement, news agency PTI reported.

The summons arrived after Niazi, in a recent interview, claimed the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, which took place in May 2025, emerged out of a collusion between Pakistan’s military leadership and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The military operations were orchestrated to enhance the image of the armed forces, she had said in the video that is being widely circulated on social media.