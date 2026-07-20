Imran Khan’s sister summoned over remarks on 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, support for Modi

Noreen Niazi, in a recent interview, claimed that India refrained from further escalating the conflict in 2025 because Pakistan was moving towards recognising Israel.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 20, 2026 11:20 AM IST
noreen niaziFormer Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi. (Photo: Screengrab from Video on Facebook/@SMQureshi.Official)
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Pakistan’s cybercrime investigation agency Saturday issued a summons to former prime minister Imran Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, accusing her of disseminating “false, offensive and inflammatory” content online to defame the country’s institutions. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has asked Niazi to appear before its Islamabad office on Monday to record her statement, news agency PTI reported.

The summons arrived after Niazi, in a recent interview, claimed the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, which took place in May 2025, emerged out of a collusion between Pakistan’s military leadership and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The military operations were orchestrated to enhance the image of the armed forces, she had said in the video that is being widely circulated on social media.

Also Read | 3 dead terrorists, LeT and 2 locals named in Pahalgam chargesheet that nails Pak complicity

What has the agency stated?

The notice sent by the investigating agency, addressed to Niazi, stated: “You have been found to have disseminated false, offensive, and inflammatory social media content to defame state institutions and spread fake narratives.”

According to a report in Pakistan’s daily, Express Tribune, the agency has also warned that non-compliance would assume that “you have nothing to present or state in your defence.”

What did Niazi say during the interview?

In the interview, Niazi sought to belittle the response of the Pakistani armed forces to India in the 4-day long armed conflict in 2025, following the terror attack at Baisaran Valley in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 25 tourists and a local ponywallah dead.

Moreover, without citing adequate evidence, she claimed that India refrained from further escalating the conflict because Pakistan was moving towards recognising Israel.

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“What do you think? … India, which is a big country, was not in position to respond to Pakistan when it attacked on May 10?” Niazi said in the interview. “It could have but India deliberately refrained from giving a strong response because of some understanding.”

Must Read | Plan to target tourists in Pahalgam was in motion week before attack, terrorists used trekking app to log coordinates

She also alleged that the military operations were aimed at facilitating Islamabad’s entry into the Abraham Accords, according to the report.

Pakistan continues to not recognise Israel as a state, avoiding all kinds of diplomatic relations with the country. Meanwhile, the Abraham Accords refer to a series of agreements brokered by the US in 2020 to establish diplomatic, economic, and security ties between Israel and multiple Arab nations.

Strong political reaction

Niazi’s remarks triggered a strong reaction from Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari.

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“Noreen Niazi’s statement reflects the mindset of her brother Imran Khan. Khan’s family has consistently appeared uncomfortable with Pakistan’s achievements, and that remarks made against the national interest are deeply regrettable,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said on Saturday.

The Minister also condemned her remarks in support of PM Modi.

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