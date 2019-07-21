Toggle Menu
Pakistan: 3 killed in suicide blast outside hospitalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistan-suicide-blast-hospital-toll-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-5840111/

Pakistan: 3 killed in suicide blast outside hospital

The blast took place in front of the emergency gate of District headquarter hospital Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Shah said.

Explosion, gunshots heard outside Chinese Consulate in Karachi, two cops killed
According to Bomb Disposal Squad officials, around 7 to 8 kilograms of explosive material was used in the blast. (Reuters/File)

At least three persons were killed and ten others injured in a suicide blast at a hospital in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a police official.

The blast took place in front of the emergency gate of District headquarter hospital Dera Ismail Khan district of the province, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iftikhar Shah said.

At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained injuries, he said.

Immediately, the injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Advertising

According to Bomb Disposal Squad officials, around 7 to 8 kilograms of explosive material was used in the blast.

Security personnel cordoned off the site of the attack and launched search operation, and several police pickets have been set up at different locations in the region.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Imran Khan has nothing new to promise, US visit will be weak on substance: ex-Pak diplomat
2 PIA plane skids off runway in Pakistan’s Gilgit airport; passengers safe
3 Pakistan’s anti-corruption body launches fresh money laundering probe against Nawaz Sharif, daughter