Toggle Menu
Pakistan striving for peace in ‘belligerent’ neighbourhood: President Arif Alvihttps://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistan-striving-for-peace-in-belligerent-neighbourhood-president-arif-alvi-5467335/

Pakistan striving for peace in ‘belligerent’ neighbourhood: President Arif Alvi

While addressing the opening of the 10th International Defence Exhibition, President Arif Alvi appreciated the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and bringing peace to the country.

Pakistan striving for peace in 'belligerent' neighbourhood: President Arif Alvi
Pakistan President Arif Alvi. (File)

Pakistan is striving for peace in a “belligerent” neighbourhood and the country’s weapons are for “peaceful intent”, President Arif Alvi said on Tuesday. Alvi was addressing the opening ceremony of the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 here.

“We want peace, we have been striving for peace in a belligerent neighbourhood but we must stay strong…Our weapons are for peaceful intent,” he said, without naming any country.

Alvi also appreciated the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the fight against terrorism and bringing peace to the country. Over 262 companies from China, Russia, USA, France, Germany, Turkey, Poland and South Korea have established their pavilions at the EXPO Center to display their products, according to Radio Pakistan.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android