Pakistan: 19 Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib killed after train hits bus

At least 19 Sikh pilgrims from Peshawar were killed in an accident near Farooqabad of district Sheikhupura in Punjab province of Pakistan after their vehicle rammed into a train.

A total of 22 pilgrims from Peshawar were in Nankana for Ardas and were on their way back to Peshawar when their High roof van collided with a train near Sacha Sauda Farooqabad Sheikhupura, Imran Gondal, Deputy Secretary Shrines, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) confirmed to The Indian Express.

#Pakistan: A vehicle carrying 22 pilgrims from Nankana Sahib to Peshawar, rammed into a train near Farooqabad in Sheikhupura district of Punjab province. Evacuee Trust Property Board confirms 19 deaths. All pilgrims were from Peshawar and Pak nationals @IndianExpress @iepunjab — Divya Goyal (@divya5521) July 3, 2020

Those injured have been shifted to a hospital in Sheikhupura and Lahore.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the accident and directed authorities to provide the best medical aid to the injured.

Deeply saddened at the accident this afternoon at a railway crossing near Sheikhupura which resulted in the death of atleast 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims returning from Nankana Sahib. Have directed that proper medical care be provided to the injured. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 3, 2020

“My condolences and prayers go to the families of the deceased. Have directed relevant authorities to ensure facilitation and care for all the families. Our entire railway’s operational safety SOPs will be reviewed immediately,” he added.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid has ordered authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the accident.

