After Nankana Sahib attack, brother of Pakistan’s first Sikh news anchor killed in Peshawar

Amid outrage over the recent incident of vandalism at the Sikh shrine of Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Lahore, a Sikh youth was killed by an unidentified person in Pakistan’s Peshawar city on Sunday, Pakistan media reported.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Ravinder Singh. He is the brother of first Sikh news anchor in Pakistan, Harmeet Singh.

“Ravinder Singh, a 25-year-old Sikh man, was killed by unidentified persons in Peshawar. The body was found under Chamkani police station area, today. Investigation is on into the matter,” ANI quoted SSP Operations Peshawar as saying.

Earlier today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had condemned the violence at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib, saying there is a “major difference between the condemnable Nankana incident and the ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities”. Khan was referring to the ongoing protests against the amended Citizenship Act in India.

“The former is against my vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the govt incl police and judiciary (sic),” he tweeted, referring to the Nankana Sahib incident.

His statement came after various Indian leaders and organisations had condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara, terming it as “cowardly” and “shameful”.

Hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi demanding that Islamabad provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members there.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body which manages Sikh shrines in India, said it will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation and urged the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits who attacked the gurdwara – one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

