Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Pakistan shuts markets in evenings under energy conservation plan

Khawaja Asif, the Defence Minister of Pakistan told journalists that measures approved by the cabinet aims to save the cash-strapped country about 62 billion Pakistani rupees.

Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif outlines the rules the government of Pakistan is implementing to conserve energy in the country. (File)
Pakistan government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m, among other measures in a new energy conservation plan. The defence minister said this on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an economic crisis.

The country’s foreign exchange reserve levels barely cover a month’s worth of imports, most of which are accounted for by energy purchases from abroad, with funds expected under an International Monetary Fund programme having been delayed.

Khawaja Asif, the Defence Minister of Pakistan told journalists that measures approved by the cabinet aims to save the cash-strapped country about 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($273.4 million).

He said additional immediate measures includes shutting wedding halls by 10 p.m. daily. He added that some market representatives had pushed for longer hours, but the government decided that earlier closure was needed.

Asif also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered all government departments to reduce electricity consumption by 30%.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 17:41 IST
