Pakistan: 19 killed in road accident

At least 19 people were killed and six others injured when a passenger bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in northern Pakistan on Monday, authorities said.

The bus was on its way from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine at Ruondoo near Gilgit, according to Faizullah Firaq, the spokesperson of the Gilgit Baltistan government.

Firaq said that 25 passengers were onboard when the accident occurred, adding that the cause of the mishap was not known.

“So far I can confirm that 19 people have died while some other passengers are in critical conditions,” he said.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and were helping to shift the injured and dead to hospitals.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of them are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

In September, at least 27 people, including 10 Pakistan Army soldiers, were killed and more than 15 wounded when a passenger bus rammed into a mountain in Babusar Pass which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with Gilgit Baltistan.

