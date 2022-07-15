scorecardresearch
Pakistan: Over 160 killed in flash floods as torrential rains wreak havoc

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted strong weather conditions over the next three days over Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Balochistan.

A rickshaw driver and a volunteer push a rickshaw stuck in a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, July 11, 2022. (AP)

Over 160 people have been killed and several injured this month as flash floods triggered by torrential rains wreaked havoc in Pakistan, reported Pakistan-based Dawn.

The “vigorous monsoon” started earlier this month and majorly affected the country’s southwest province of Balochistan where 65 deaths have been reported. Several people lost their homes and were stranded in the floods. Widespread infrastructural damages too has been reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted strong weather conditions over the next three days over Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Balochistan.

“Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Vehari, Sahiwal and Khanewal. Possibility of flash flooding in local nullah and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Balochistan,” said a press advisory issued on July 15.

Widespread rain-wind and thundershower (with scattered heavy falls) are expected in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab on Saturday while more isolated rain-wind and thundershower are likely in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, added the report.

A report in Dawn said that the highway linking to Quetta has been closed due to the overflowing of rivers. Hence, several towns and cities have been cut off from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province. The heavy flooding has also disconnected Balochistan from Punjab and Sindh because the highway that links Sukkur with Quetta and Dera Ghazi Khan (Punjab) with Loralai are closed due to the rain, said the report.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Punjab province warned that the rainfall will continue for the next four days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced PAK Rs. 1 million to the kin of those killed, reported Dawn.

The report said that the PM instructed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to increase vigilance in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which have been severely affected.

