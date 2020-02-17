Pakistan: 10 killed in suicide blast in southwestern city of Quetta

Police officers guard a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan February 17, 2020. (Reuters) Police officers guard a damaged vehicle at the site of a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan February 17, 2020. (Reuters)

At least 10 people were killed in a suicide blast that targeted a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, officials said.

Two police personnel were among those killed in the blast in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

“We have received 10 bodies so far and 35 injured in Civil Hospital,” a hospital official told Reuters.

Two police personnel were among the dead, a senior police official confirmed. (Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Toby Chopra)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.