Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
72/4 (14.0)
Australia
vs
0/0(0.0)
West Indies
Full Scorecard Commentary
10 killed in Pakistan during armed clash on Eidhttps://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistan-punjab-multan-eid-clash-5768312/

10 killed in Pakistan during armed clash on Eid

The incident took place on Wednesday in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan district.The two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing after a dispute.

Pakistan, Pakistan clash, Eid clash, terror outfits, , pakistan news, indian express
Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eid prayers in Pakistan’s Punjab province. (File)

Two rival groups opened indiscriminate fire at each other after Eid prayers in Pakistan’s Punjab province, killing at least 10 people and injuring 17 others.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan district.The two groups resorted to indiscriminate firing after a dispute, Geo News reported.

According to sources, the members of one group were returning to their homes after offering Eid prayers when assailants from another group attacked them.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar sought a detailed report from the regional police officer (RPO) of Multan on the incident.He directed the RPO to arrest the culprits without delay.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood offers Eid prayers at Delhi’s Jama Masjid
2 Former Pakistan president Zardari vows to remove Imran Khan govt
3 To solve economic woes, Pakistan military volunteers defence budget cut