Pakistan: PTI’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA turns out to be millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 30 million

Gul Zafar Khan had claimed to make tea at a hotel in Rawalpindi before he was given ticket by Imran Khan’s party. (Photo: Geo News screen grab) Gul Zafar Khan had claimed to make tea at a hotel in Rawalpindi before he was given ticket by Imran Khan’s party. (Photo: Geo News screen grab)

In a startling revelation, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of National Assembly, who had claimed to be a ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller) during the election campaign, has turned out to be a millionaire.

According to a Geo TV report, Gul Zafar Khan, who hails from Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, owns assets worth over Rs 30 million and agricultural land worth Rs 12 million. While referring to the documents submitted by the elected Member of National Assembly (MNA), the report said Khan owns a garment business, two houses and immovable properties worth Rs 10 million.

Khan had claimed to make tea at a hotel in Rawalpindi before he was given ticket by Imran Khan’s party. The pictures of Khan serving tea were snapped ahead of the general elections on July 25. However, a viral video of him serving tea was recorded after the elections.

“This is my job and I have been appointed as the MNA from here,” Khan was quoted as saying by the channel. He said his main focus would be to impart education to all and improve basic institutions.

PTI has claimed to have crossed the magical figure of 172 required to secure a simple majority in the 342-seat National Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

