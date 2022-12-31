scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Pakistan’s provincial government in Balochistan bans protest, imposes curfew after clashes: Official

The normally peaceful protests became violent this week when police tried to push them away, leading to clashes which resulted in the killing of a policeman on Tuesday.

Protesters linked with the Haq Do Tehreek have been demonstrating for nearly two months against illegal fishing by trawlers at the cost of local fishermen who have been dependent on the fish trade for generations for their livelihood. (Twitter @MHidayatRehman)

Pakistan’s provincial government in Balochistan has banned protests and imposed a curfew in the port city of Gwadar after a policeman was killed in clashes with protestors during the week, an official statement said on Friday.

Protesters linked with the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT) led by a cleric Maulana Hidaytur Rehman have been demonstrating for nearly two months against illegal fishing by trawlers at the cost of local fishermen who have been dependent on the fish trade for generations for their livelihood.

The normally peaceful protests became violent this week when police tried to push them away, leading to clashes which resulted in the killing of a policeman on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Aslam Khan said that constable Yasir was shot in the neck after violence erupted during the protest at the Hashmi Chowk and thereafter he passed away on the spot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect
Delhi Confidential: Mark of Respect

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that the provincial government already accepted all the demands of the HDT and there were no reasons for protests.

However, the protestors refused to go away, forcing the authorities on Thursday to impose Section 144 in the city, banning all sort of gathering for one month.

“Sit-ins and any other public gathering of over five people have been prohibited under Section 144. It also banned the display of all sorts of weapons,” Balochistan’s home ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

The HDT has become popular in Gwadar as its demands like ending illegal fishing in Gwadar’s water got immediate support.

Its other demands include ending some security checkpoints and opening up of trade on the Pak-Iran border have also resonated with the locals.

Reportedly, protests were also held in Pasni, Jewani, and Ormara which are all coastal towns near Gwadar in support of HDT.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 08:52 IST
Next Story

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in stable condition, participated in Mass, says Vatican

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close