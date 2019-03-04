Imran Khan: I am not worthy of Nobel Peace Prize, one who solves Kashmir dispute must get it

Two days after a resolution was submitted in Pakistan Parliament to endorse Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for de-escalating tensions with India, the Pakistan Prime Minister on Monday said the person worthy of the award would be “the one who solves the Kashmir dispute”.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said, “I am not worthy of the Nobel Peace prize. The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent.”

On March 2, a resolution was submitted in Pakistan’s National Assembly Secretariat following the government’s decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Abhinandan was taken into custody after his MiG 21 Bison was shot down by Pakistan Air Force last week. However, Khan later announced to release the Indian pilot as a “gesture of peace”.

According to the resolution, Khan “acted responsibly” in the current tension between the two neighbouring countries and “deserves the Nobel Peace Prize”.

Former IAS officer Shah Faesal had also joined the chorus and praised the Pakistan PM’s conduct. “Braveheart wing commander’s life is worth not one but two Nobel prizes,” he had tweeted.

After the deadly Pulwama attack on February 14, the IAF had conducted a preemptive strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The following day, Pakistan retaliated with a large air formation, comprising 24 fighter jets, including F-16s.