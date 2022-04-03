‘Let people decide who they want’: Pakistan PM Imran Khan seeks fresh polls

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation after the no-confidence motion against him was disallowed by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, called for dissolution of both the Houses and asked the people of the country to get ready for fresh elections.

Congratulating the nation, Imran said that Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had “rejected an attempt of a change in regime and therefore stopped an international conspiracy”.

Stating that he had been receiving messages from people who were wary of the future, the Prime Minister said: “I want to say, ghabrana nahi hai (do not worry). God is watching over Pakistan.”

He added that he has already written to President Arif Alvi advising him to dissolve the Assemblies so that fresh elections are held and the people of the country get to decide who they want in power.

The no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was junked stating that it was against Article 5 of the Constitution. Opposition lawmakers, who earlier appeared confident of the success of the no-trust move as they made their way to Parliament House, protested against the decision.

The Opposition parties need 172 members of the 342-member National Assembly to orchestrate the defeat of Khan and already they have claimed the support of 177 members, more than the needed strength to oust the prime minister.