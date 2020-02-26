In our country, minorities are equal: Imran Khan on Delhi violence

Raking up the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last August, Khan said the “genie is out of the bottle”. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) Raking up the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last August, Khan said the “genie is out of the bottle”. (REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

As the death toll continues to rise in the violence that has engulfed northeast Delhi, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday accused the Indian government of “targeting 200 million Muslims” in the country.

“Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed,” Khan said, adding that in his country, “minorities are equal citizens.”

Raking up the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last August, Khan said the “genie is out of the bottle” and that “the bloodshed will get worse”.

Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

“As I had predicted in my address to UN General Assembly last year, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. (Kashmir) was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now,” he said.

He further warned “that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country.”

The two neighbours have repeatedly accused each other of discriminating against minorities. In January this year, India had condemned the “targeted killing” of a member of the Sikh community in Pakistan, which incidentally happened a day after a mob attacked a gurdwara, and asked Pakistan to “stop prevaricating” and protect its minorities.

Khan, on the other hand, had slammed India over the citizenship amendment act that grants citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India before December 2014. He had also sought the intervention of the United Nations General Assembly when India removed the special status granted to then state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories on August 5.

