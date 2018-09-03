Pakistan presidential elections tomorrow: PTI candidate likely winner amid Opposition bickering

Arif Alvi, a lawmaker from ruling Imran Khan’ s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, leaves after filing his nomination papers for the presidential election. (AP) Arif Alvi, a lawmaker from ruling Imran Khan’ s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, leaves after filing his nomination papers for the presidential election. (AP)

The Pakistan presidential elections on Tuesday is expected to be a three-way fight between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan People’s Party and the joint Opposition candidate. Outgoing President Mamnoon Hussain’s tenure ends on September 8 and he had declined for re-election to a second 5-year term.

PTI’s Arif Alvi is the frontrunner

While PTI’s presidential candidate Dr Arif Alvi is expected to sail through in the elections, the going may get tough for the Imran Khan-led party if the PPP leadership decides to withdraw its presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan in favour of the joint opposition nominee Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

However, till Monday no consensus had been reached on a joint Opposition nominee, while Dawn reported that some PPP leaders may meet PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif to discuss the matter when he arrives to attend the hearing of NAB references against him in an accountability court in Islamabad on Monday.

How do the numbers stack up

A three-way contest will only benefit the ruling PTI, which has a total of 251 members in the 706-strong electoral college and its tally goes up to 314 if the votes of its alliance partners are also counted. However, the joint tally of the PML-N and PPP comes to 260 and if votes of smaller parties are added, it climbs to 321. Theoretically, a joint opposition candidate has chances of winning but it rests upon consensus between PML-N and the PPP.

Addressing a press conference last week, Alvi said while staying within the constitutional and legal bounds, he would work for addressing non-political issues like water, health, preventive medicine and afforestation facing the common man, Dawn reported. “I’m confident of polling more votes (than our strength in assemblies),” he said.

How is Pakistan’s President elected

Pakistan’s President is elected indirectly through an electoral college, comprising the Senate, National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies – Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Every member of the National Assembly has one vote while the four provincial assemblies are assigned an equal weight with the smallest, the Balochistan Assembly, serving as the base.

The Balochistan Assembly has 65 members, while the strength of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is 124. Thus, the vote of a member of the KP assembly has half the value of the vote of a member of the Balochistan Assembly. In other words, each provincial assembly has a maximum of 65 votes in the college and after adding the National Assembly (342) and Senate (104) members, the total size of the electoral college comes out to 706.

However, 27 seats in all the Houses are vacant and elections are scheduled after the presidential polls. Thus, the electoral college for presidential elections currently stands at 679 and a majority in a two-candidate race requires 341 votes.

