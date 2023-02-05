scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

Musharraf, president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008, had been suffering from rare disease amyloidosis, caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues, a Dawn report said.

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf in New Delhi (Express File Photo)
Listen to this article
Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passed away Sunday at a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness, reports said.

Musharraf, 79, had been undergoing treatment for an ailment at the hospital in Dubai, Pakistan media reports said.

Musharraf, four-star general of the Pakistan Army, became the tenth president of Pakistan after a military takeover of the government in 1999. He was chief executive of Pakistan from October 1999 to November 2002 and president from June 2001 to August 2008.

Musharraf was declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and the Red Mosque cleric killing case. He was living in Dubai since March 2016, and was facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty
In Opinion |From army chief to convict for treason — Pervez Musharraf fell a long way

A Dawn report said that the former military ruler had been suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis, caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues.

In June last year, Musharraf’s family clarified that he had been hospitalised for three weeks due to a complication of his ailment amyloidosis. A tweet by Pervez Musharraf’s official account read, “Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning.”

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 11:40 IST
Next Story

From Neena Gupta to Malaika Arora: Fashion hits and misses (January 30 – February 5)

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close