Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passes away at 79

Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf passed away Sunday at a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness, reports said.

Musharraf, 79, had been undergoing treatment for an ailment at the hospital in Dubai, Pakistan media reports said.

Musharraf, four-star general of the Pakistan Army, became the tenth president of Pakistan after a military takeover of the government in 1999. He was chief executive of Pakistan from October 1999 to November 2002 and president from June 2001 to August 2008.

Musharraf was declared a fugitive in former prime minister Benazir Bhutto murder case and the Red Mosque cleric killing case. He was living in Dubai since March 2016, and was facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

A Dawn report said that the former military ruler had been suffering from the rare disease amyloidosis, caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues.

In June last year, Musharraf’s family clarified that he had been hospitalised for three weeks due to a complication of his ailment amyloidosis. A tweet by Pervez Musharraf’s official account read, “Has been hospitalized for the last 3 weeks due to a complication of his ailment (Amyloidosis). Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning.”