Video: Pakistan cops pelt stones at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz car

Maryam Nawaz addressing the media outside the NAB building in Lahore. (Source: Twitter/@pmln_org)

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday alleged that her convoy was attacked by the police outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore where she went to depose in a graft case.

“Police attacking my car. Imagine if it were not a bulletproof vehicle. Shame,” Nawaz with tweeted with a video of police pelting stones at her convoy.

Maryam was summoned by the NAB in a case pertaining to the illegal transfer of 200 acres of land in Raiwind. The property was transferred in the name of Maryam Nawaz in 2014 whereas 100 kanals each were transferred to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and erstwhile Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif – father and uncle of Maryam.

Police attacking my car. Imagine if it were not a bullet proof vehicle. Shame. pic.twitter.com/VtQLJlXFhr — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) August 11, 2020

She reached the NAB office with a convoy of party supporters who got into a scuffle with the police. The PML-N workers started pelting stones at the police after the law enforcement personnel tried stopping them from breaching the barriers set outside the watchdog’s office, thenews.com.pk reported. The policemen also responded by pelting stone at the party supporters.

In another video showing the damaged windshield of Maryam’s car, she said the police was firing teargas and pelting stones at the “peaceful” protesters. “If you are so afraid of PML-N, if you are so afraid of Nawaz Sharif, if you are so afraid of Maryam Nawaz, then why do you summon Maryam Nawaz? If there is so much fear then why do you summon?,” Maryam said in the video.

پولیس نے مسلم لیگ ن کے نہتے کارکنوں پہ پتھراؤ اور شیلنگ کی پھر میری بلٹ پروف گاڑی پہ پتھراؤ کیا جس سے گاڑی کا شیشہ ٹوٹا انہوں نے آج مجھے نقصان پہنچانے کیلیے گھر سے بلایا ہے.اگر سوال کیا ہے تو جواب سننے کا حوصلہ بھی رکھو.@MaryamNSharif pic.twitter.com/8lPYZs2AgG — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Punjab province Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the chief secretary and inspector general of police to submit a report, thenews.com.pk reported.

“No one will be allowed to take the law in their hands,” CM Buzdar said in a statement.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the police action, calling it “unnecessary” use of force. “Condemn the unnecessary use of force, teargas & stone pelting on @MaryamNSharif & her party workers by police in Lahore today,” he tweeted.

Condemn the unnecessary use of force, teargas & stone pelting on @MaryamNSharif & her party workers by police in Lahore today. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) August 11, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd