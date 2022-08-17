Pakistan PM Shehbaz likely to meet Chinese President Xi during SCO summit, says report

August 17, 2022 1:31:01 pm
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to have a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan, according to a media report on Wednesday.
President Xi is expected to attend the SCO summit scheduled for September 15 and September 16 in Samarkand, The Express Tribune reported.
Pakistan is part of the SCO which also includes China, Russia, India and the Central Asian states of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
A bilateral meeting between President Xi and Prime Minister Shehbaz is on the cards at the sidelines of the SCO summit, sources were quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.
Subscriber Only Stories
However, there is no official clarity on whether President Xi will attend the summit in person.
Some reports suggest that he may attend the summit virtually because of the strict Covid-19 protocols, the report said.
The sources also said that Pakistan was exploring options for a possible bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Shehbaz.
However, nothing is final yet, the sources added.
In an informal meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invited his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to visit Moscow.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Pakistan PM Shehbaz likely to meet Chinese President Xi during SCO summit, says report
AR Rahman recalls being the ‘only brown guy’ at Hollywood parties: ‘I was taking a selfie, 100 people were looking at me’
FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Giri, notches up second straight win
Psoriasis Awareness Month: Know what causes psoriasis in the belly button and how it is treated
Go elsewhere, don’t disturb estranged wife, children: Madras HC
On Shankar’s birthday, Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2’s fate: ‘Together let’s achieve more’
How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide
He broke his ribs once, but he will not stop diving across the finish line: Story of Portuguese runner Joao Vitor de Oliveira
TS LAWCET, PGLCET results 2022 today, here’s how to download score card
Oil prices turn more volatile as investors exit the market
‘Tribute to the legendary big bull of India’: Amul remembers Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Bilkis case: Rahul says entire country seeing difference between PM Modi’s words, deeds