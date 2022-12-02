scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Pak PM Sharif approves early retirement of Lt. Gen Hamid, shortlisted for the post of Army chief: Report

The report comes days after the Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt. General Azhar Abbas also sought early retirement following Gen Asim Munir's appointment as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (REUTERS/FILE)

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the early retirement application of Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, a former ISI chief and one of the six names apparently shortlisted for the post of the Army chief, according to a media report on Friday.

The report comes days after the Chief of General Staff (CGS) Lt. General Azhar Abbas also sought early retirement following Gen Asim Munir’s appointment as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Former ISI chief Gen Munir has replaced Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retired on November 29 after serving two consecutive three-year terms as Pakistan’s Army chief in the coup-prone country, where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Lt. Gen Hamid sent his application to the Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi a few days ago, which forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office for approval, according to Geo TV.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’

Lt. Gen Hamid served as DG ISI and Corps Commander Peshawar under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was later posted as Bahawalpur Corps Commander, the report said.

Lt. Gen Hamid and Lt. General Abbas were among the six candidates recommended for the office of the chief of the army staff to succeed Gen Bajwa.

Other names in the list apart from Gen Munir, included Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Lt. Gen Nauman Mehmood and Lt. Gen Mohammad Amir.

Advertisement

Gen Munir is the first Army chief who heads both powerful intelligence agencies – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI).

Pakistan Army General Shahir Shamshad Mirza on Sunday took charge as the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) after his predecessor, Gen (retd) Nadeem Raza, hung up his boots a day earlier.

The post of Army chief is the most powerful position in coup-prone Pakistan where the military wields considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

Advertisement

The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 05:03:21 pm
Next Story

F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over coronavirus pandemic

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close