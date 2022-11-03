Pakistan PM Sharif condemns shooting at Imran Khan’s rally, orders immediate investigation

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the shooting that took place at former prime minister Imran Khan’s rally in Gujranwala town.

The Prime Minister has issued a directive to Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah seeking an immediate report from IG Police and Chief Secretary of Punjab.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, in an interview with Aaj TV after the incident, confirmed that Khan was shot in the leg. He added that three other leaders were also injured. According to the media reports, Khan was shot at while leading a protest march towards Islamabad, but is said to be out of danger. The shooter, who is yet to be identified, has been held.

Sharif, who is currently in China, has cancelled a press briefing after the Gujranwala incident.