Pak PM Imran Khan served notice over misreporting of poll campaign expenses: Report

The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notices to over 100 lawmakers — including Prime Minister Imran Khan — over alleged misreporting of election campaign expenditures, sources in ECP were quoted as saying by DawnNewsTV Tuesday. The election body has directed the lawmakers to respond to the notices within seven days.

Notices were issued to PM Imran Khan and 141 other lawmakers over suspected misreporting of election campaign expenditures in the recently held general polls in which Khan was elected as Pakistan’s 22nd prime minister. The ECP’s political finance wing issued notices after finding irregularities in the details of the expenditures submitted by the lawmakers, the report said.

The notices have been served to 96 members of the National Assembly, 38 Punjab MPAs and eight Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPAs.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervez Illahi, former premier Raja Pervez Ashraf, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan have also been served notices, besides PM Imran Khan.

