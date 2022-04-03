scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Parliament expected to vote today; Pakistan PM calls for ‘peaceful protests’

Pakistan PM Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: The PM has blamed the United States for backing the move to oust him, saying it was interfering in domestic politics.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 3, 2022 8:46:26 am
A shopkeeper tunes a television screen to watch the speech of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, at his shop in Islamabad. (Reuters)

Pakistan News Live Updates: Pakistan Parliament is set to vote on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan today (April 3). On Saturday, the Premier asked his supporters to take to the streets Sunday and “protest peacefully”.

Khan needs 172 of the 342 votes in the National Assembly to stay in power. However, after his key ally, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), joined the Opposition camp, the PTI-led coalition government has 164 members while the Opposition has 176.

The PM has blamed the United States for backing the move to oust him, saying it was interfering in domestic politics. The US, however, has denied involvement after he made similar accusations in the past. Khan has been brandishing a “conspiracy letter”, the contents of which were shared with a few journalists earlier this week, stating that a foreign conspiracy was afoot to topple his government.

Differing from Khan, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa spoke of his country’s “long and excellent” strategic relationship with the US and, in the same breath, targeted Russia over its invasion of Ukraine saying “aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned” – Khan was on a visit to Moscow when the invasion began. Bajwa also called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir with India.

Live Blog

Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Pakistan Parliament to vote today; Khan calls for peaceful protests

08:37 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Everything you need to know about the no-trust vote against Imran Khan

Why is Imran Khan in trouble? Does he have the numbers to stay in power? 


What happens if Khan loses the no-confidence motion? Find out here!

08:31 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Political leadership should rise above emotional, perceptual biases: Pakistan Army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a speech Saturday spoke of Pakistan's strategic ties with the US, differing from Imran Khan, who has blamed the US for interfering in domestic politics. 

Speaking at the second edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division, Bajwa said it was important “we keep the flames of fire away from our region” and that “in this regard, besides the Kashmir issue, the India-China border dispute is also a matter of great concern for us” and must be resolved “quickly through dialogue and diplomacy” for peace in the region, making a three-way link between India, Pakistan and China.

“I believe it is time for the political leadership of the region to rise above their emotional and perceptual biases, and break the shackles of history to bring peace and prosperity to almost 3 billion people in the region,” he said. Read more

08:25 (IST)03 Apr 2022
National Assembly to convene at 11.30 am

The National Assembly of Pakistan will begin its session at 11.30 am today. The members are expected to vote on the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan.

08:22 (IST)03 Apr 2022
In Photos | Supporters of Imran Khan protest

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party Saturday carried signs and chanted slogans accusing the United States of plotting to overthrow Pakistani PM Imran Khan during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Supporters of the PTI party burn the US flag in protest against its alleged interference in domestic politics. (Reuters)




Photos: Reuters

08:12 (IST)03 Apr 2022
Stay tuned for latest updates from Pakistan!

Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

Pakistan Parliament is set to vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan which was tabled by Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, carry signs as they chant slogans accusing the U.S. of plotting to overthrow Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan April 2, 2022. (Reuters)

Pakistan Army chief Bajwa differs with Imran Khan on US, Russia

Pushing back at Imran Khan who has blamed the US both obliquely and directly for all his troubles, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while calling for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir with India, spoke of his country’s “long and excellent” strategic relationship with the US and, in the same breath, targeted Russia over its invasion of Ukraine saying “aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned” – Khan was on a visit to Moscow when the invasion began.

Speaking at the second edition of the Islamabad Security Dialogue, organised by Pakistan’s National Security Division, Bajwa said it was important “we keep the flames of fire away from our region” and that “in this regard, besides the Kashmir issue, the India-China border dispute is also a matter of great concern for us” and must be resolved “quickly through dialogue and diplomacy” for peace in the region, making a three-way link between India, Pakistan and China.

“I believe it is time for the political leadership of the region to rise above their emotional and perceptual biases, and break the shackles of history to bring peace and prosperity to almost 3 billion people in the region,” he said.

What happens if Imran Khan loses the no-trust vote?

If Khan loses the vote, parliament can continue to function until its five-year tenure ends in August 2023, after which a general election is due within 60 days.

There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister to serve until then. Candidates can be put forward by any party with legislators in the assembly.

The new prime minister can, however, call a general election immediately, without waiting until 2023. Some constitutional analysts say the assembly can be dissolved and a general election held if no candidate can secure a majority of votes to become the prime minister. -- Reuters

