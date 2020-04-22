Pakistan PM Imran Khan undergoes coronavirus test: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday underwent a test for COVID-19 after a philanthropist, who Khan had met recently, tested positive, The Dawn reported. The results are expected later in the day.

Faisal Edhi, the son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met Khan last week to handover a cheque for the coronavirus relief fund. Edhi, was later tested positive.

On Tuesday, Faisal Sultan, Khan’s personal physician told the media that the prime minister would be tested “to show that he is a responsible citizen of this county.” “We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly,” he added. Khan is currently working as per routine and also chaired a meeting of Cabinet.

Earlier, Saad, the son of Faisal Edhi, told the Dawn newspaper that his father started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting Khan in Islamabad on April 15. “The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad said. He said that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he said.

Currently, Pakistan has nearly 9,800 confirmed cases and the death toll stands at 209. On Tuesday, Khan had warned that mosques will be forced to shut down during the upcoming month of Ramzan if people did not follow the official directives issued to contain the spread.

