Don’t cross LoC to extend help to Kashmiris, Imran Khan warns PoK residents

In his latest remarks on Kashmir, ever since the conclusion of the United Nations General Assembly session, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday warned the residents of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) not to cross the LoC to “provide humanitarian aid or support” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

“I understand the anguish of the Kashmiris seeing their fellow Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir…. Anyone crossing the LoC to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative,” Khan tweeted.

Khan’s tweet came a day after thousands of Kashmiris from different parts of PoK carried out rallies on vehicles to Muzaffarabad on the call of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, PTI quoted Dawn as reporting.

The Pakistan Prime Minister also warned the people of PoK that any assistance for the Kashmiris will give India an excuse to launch an attack across LoC.

Advertising

The relations between the two countries, which were already tense following the Pulwama attack and the resulting Indian airstrike on terror camps in Balakot, escalated after the Union government diluted the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Khan has been making efforts to attract the world’s attention on the Kashmir issue at various international platforms while the Union government has continuously maintained that it was strictly an “internal matter”.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated that the comments made by Khan do not behove the post he holds. “I think he is not unaware of how international relations are conducted. On that basis, he gives such statements. He had given an open call for Jihad against India. This is not a normal behaviour,” Kumar had said.

In his maiden speech at the UNGA last month, Khan had raised the Kashmir issue and demanded that India must lift the “inhuman curfew” in Kashmir and release all “political prisoners”.

(With inputs from PTI)