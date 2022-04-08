No superpower can dictate terms to India, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan on eve of no-trust vote

Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is set to face a no-confidence motion on Saturday, said he is disappointed by the top court’s verdict against him. Addressing the nation on the eve of no-trust vote, Khan said “he accepts” the court verdict that reversed his actions and reinstated the vote against him.

Highlighting India’s foreign policy, Khan said he is “in awe of the functioning of the neighbouring country which does not allow any foreign power to influence its decisions.” He added that “no superpower can dictate terms to India.” Imran Khan was referring to India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war with New Delhi buying oil from Moscow despite pressure from the United States.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Repeating his allegation that a US diplomat threatened regime change in Pakistan, Khan said he will not accept an “imported government”.

Stating that the responsibility to protect the nation’s sovereignty lies with its citizens, Khan called upon the people to take to streets on Sunday to protest against the Supreme Court verdict.

His remarks came a day after the Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the dismissal of the no-confidence motion against Khan was “unconstitutional”. The court ordered that parliament be reconvened by Saturday and the no-trust vote should go ahead.

The country’s apex court also termed President Arif Alvi’s decision to dissolve the National Assembly as “illegal”.

Following the verdict, Khan took to Twitter asserting that he “will continue to fight for Pakistan till the last ball.”

I have called a cabinet mtg tomorrow as well as our parl party mtg; & tomorrow evening I will address the nation. My message to our nation is I have always & will continue to fight for Pak till the last ball. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 7, 2022

Earlier in the day, Pakistan’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that PM Khan will make an “important announcement”. “Kaptaan will make an important announcement today. He will never disappoint the nation,” he was quoted as saying by Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Imran Khan, who had lost majority in the lower house before the no-confidence motion was tabled on March 28, is expected to be defeated on the floor of the National Assembly on Saturday. The Opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to orchestrate the downfall of Prime Minister Khan and already they showed the support of more than the needed strength with 197 votes.

If Khan loses, he will be the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be removed through a no-trust vote.