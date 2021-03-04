scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Latest news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight after Senate election debacle

Imran Khan's close aide and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate election on Wednesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 4, 2021 5:50:43 pm
Imran Khan, imran khan address, imran khan address to nation, Pakistan parliament, vote of confidence, Pakistan Senate election, world news, Imran Khan news, Imran Khan address, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Indian Express newsSeveral Opposition leaders heavily criticised Khan after Gilani's win, calling for his resignation as the prime minister. (File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to address the nation Thursday evening as he is likely to seek a vote of confidence in Parliament after his finance minister was defeated in the hotly-contested Senate elections. According to Dawn, a session of the National Assembly has been summoned for Saturday.

Khan’s close aide and Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost to former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani in the Senate election on Wednesday. Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had personally campaigned for his Cabinet colleague.

Meanwhile, several Opposition leaders heavily criticised Khan after Gilani’s win, calling for his resignation. The ruling PTI had claimed that it enjoyed the support of 182 members while 172 votes were needed to elect the senator. The Election Commission of Pakistan announced that Gilani received 169 votes while Shaikh got 164 votes.

Gilani, a Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) veteran, was a consensus candidate of the Opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The ruling party leaders, however, rejected calls for the resignation of Khan. “The Opposition leaders should be ashamed. With what face and character can they say that Imran Khan should resign or say to bring no confidence against him,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz said.

With PTI inputs

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement