scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 04, 2022
Must Read

Pakistan: Over 30 dead, dozens injured in Peshawar mosque blast

Police say a powerful bomb has exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, killing more than 30 worshippers and wounding dozens more, many of them critically

By: AP | Peshawar |
Updated: March 4, 2022 3:26:14 pm
Ambulances bring the injured to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar (DawnNewsTV)

A powerful bomb exploded inside a Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Friday, killing more than 30 worshippers and wounding dozens more, many of them critically, police said.

Local police official Waheed Khan said the explosion occurred as worshippers had collected in the Kucha Risaldar mosque in Peshawar’s old city for Friday prayers. Ambulances rushed through congested narrow streets carrying the wounded to Lady Reading Hospital, where doctors worked feverishly.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but both the Islamic State group and a violent Pakistani Taliban organization have carried out similar attacks in the region, located near the border with neighboring Afghanistan.

Shayan Haider, a witness, had been preparing to enter the mosque when a powerful explosion threw him to the street.

A general view of the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan (REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz)
Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

“I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere,” he said.

At the Lady Reading Hospital Emergency department, there was chaos as doctors struggled to move the many wounded into operating theaters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the bombing. In majority Sunni Muslim Pakistan, minority Shiite Muslims have come under repeated attacks.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement