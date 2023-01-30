scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Blast in mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, at least 90 injured

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," police official Sikandar Khan said.

Police officers clear the way for ambulances leaving after carrying wounding people from bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
An explosion took place at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar in Pakistan on Monday, and at least 90 people were wounded, a local police official told Reuters.

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said. “A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it,” Khan added.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said they had received 90 injured, some of them in critical condition.
A photograph published in local media showed people gathered around the collapsed wall of the mosque.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 14:42 IST
Recruitment of transgender people in Maharashtra police: What is the Govt-appointed panel on it?

