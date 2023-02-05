‘Always kept Pakistan first’, ‘Real force for peace’: From Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to Shashi Tharoor, leaders condole death of Pervez Musharraf

Pakistan’s former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday in Dubai after battling a rare condition for a long time. He was suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues throughout the body.

Musharraf, 79, lived in self-imposed exile in the UAE to avoid criminal charges against him in Pakistan.

Among those to condole his death was Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who said in a statement that he was “praying for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience of the family”.

Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also expressed deep sorrow, while Punjab’s former chief minister Parvez Elahi said that Musharraf’s services to the Pakistan Army and the country cannot be forgotten.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry described Musharraf as a “great person” and said that his ideology was to always keep Pakistan first. “He is called a military dictator, but there has never been a stronger democratic system than that under him… Pervez Musharraf led Pakistan at a very difficult time, and Pakistanis believe the era of his reign was one of the best in Pakistan’s history,” he stated.

RIP..#Musharraf sahib Pakistan will miss you pic.twitter.com/6CQuIYLNPH — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 5, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force also expressed condolences, the public relations wing of the military said.

From India, Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor condoled the passing away of Pakistan’s former president, saying that “once an implacable foe of India, he became a real force for peace” between 2002 and 2007. “I met him annually in those days at the @un &found him smart, engaging & clear in his strategic thinking. RIP,” the former minister of state for external affairs said.

Advertisement

Mosharraf Zaidi, the chief of an Islamabad-based think tank Tablabad, said, “The most important legacy Gen. Musharraf leaves behind predates his time as president. It was his planning and execution of the Kargil War (against India) – against the judgement of military officers that preceded him and initially unbeknownst to the elected leaders at the time. The 1999 Kargil War permanently altered … Pakistan.”

Former cricketer Shoaib Malik said Pakistan has lost “one of its finest leaders”.

With inputs from agencies