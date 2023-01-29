At least 39 killed as ‘speeding’ passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela: Report

At least 39 people have been killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s Lasbela on Sunday morning, Dawn.com reported.

According to the Pakistan-based news outlet, the vehicle was travelling from Quetta to Karachi with as many as 48 passengers on board. “Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Balochistan’s Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” Dawn.com quoted Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum as saying.

While Anjum stated that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive, he feared that the number of casualties could rise.

This is a developing story