scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Advertisement

At least 39 killed as ‘speeding’ passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela: Report

According to the Pakistan-based news website Dawn.com, the vehicle was travelling from Quetta to Karachi with as many as 48 passengers on board.

A rescue operation is underway to pull out passengers from under the coach. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
At least 39 killed as ‘speeding’ passenger coach falls into ravine in Balochistan’s Lasbela: Report
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

At least 39 people have been killed after a passenger coach fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s Lasbela on Sunday morning, Dawn.com reported.

According to the Pakistan-based news outlet, the vehicle was travelling from Quetta to Karachi with as many as 48 passengers on board. “Due to speeding, the coach crashed into the pillar of a bridge while taking a U-turn near Balochistan’s Lasbela. The vehicle subsequently careened into a ravine and then caught fire,” Dawn.com quoted Lasbela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum as saying.

While Anjum stated that three people, including a child and a woman, have been rescued alive, he feared that the number of casualties could rise.

This is a developing story

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
As India prepares for centralised power market shift, EU moves a differen...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
‘China tightening grip in region’: Top cops cite CAA, ‘big brother’ attit...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Saurabh Kirpal’s gentle rebuttal: There’s joy to be recognised as partner...
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US
Surge in oil imports from Russia, sharp dip from Nigeria, US

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 11:52 IST
Next Story

Delhi chief secy directs all departments to submit weekly reports to minister in charge

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close