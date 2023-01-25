scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistani opposition leader Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad police’s custody, Lahore HC told

The arrest of Fawad Chaudhry came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party senior leader Fawad Chaudhry (Facebook/Fawad Chaudhry)
Listen to this article
Pakistani opposition leader Fawad Chaudhry in Islamabad police’s custody, Lahore HC told
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader Fawad Chaudhry is in the custody of Islamabad Police, the Lahore High Court has been informed, Dawn reported.

Chaudhry was arrested on Wednesday following an FIR registered against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan for “inciting violence against a constitutional institution” and threatening the electoral body’s members and their families.

Earlier, the court has asked about the Pakistani opposition leader’s whereabouts and summoned the Punjab and Islamabad police chiefs.

Also Read |Imran Khan confident of election win, backs IMF role in Pakistan

“He (Chaudhry) was taken away from outside his house at 5.30 am in four cars that did not have any number plates,” Faisal Chaudhry, the PTI leader’s brother, was quoted as saying by Dawn. He further claimed that Chaudhry’s family was not being given any details about the FIR against him. Later, the former minister was brought to the Lahore Cantt court, where the police was granted his transit remand.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...

Chaudhry’s arrest came amidst rumours that the government may arrest PTI chief and former premier Imran Khan. His arrest also came after he, along with scores of party workers, gathered outside Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore, claiming to avert the government’s alleged plan to arrest the party chief.

Also Read |Why 35 members of Imran Khan’s PTI resigned from Pakistan National Assembly

General elections in Pakistan are due after August. However, Khan is demanding snap polls.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 20:48 IST
Next Story

In Good Faith: Pranam vs Pramana — why faith and science must co-exist

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close