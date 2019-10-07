Pakistan official distributes burqas to students, invites social media outrage

A government official in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province triggered outrage on social media after he distributed burqas to 90 students at a government-run school.

The official, Muzafar Shah, spent Rs 90,000 of government funds to purchase and distribute 90 burqas to students as one of his final acts before stepping down as district councillor, reported news agency AFP. He said he acted on the request of parents of the students who could not afford to buy them for their daughters.

“Around 90 per cent of the girls already wear burqas, so I thought these poor girls should have new burqas,” he told the news agency, adding that previously he had used the funds to buy the school a solar panel, build a washroom, and purchase new furniture.

But it was his two pictures — one showing a classroom full of girls wearing the burqas, and a second showing them piled on a desk — which swiftly ignited outrage on social media.

Shah said his action was inspired by a notification of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chief minister adviser on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash directing girls to observe purdah and “purely for the providing a secured education environment to the female students in the area”, reported The Express Tribune.

Pictures of the students wearing the head-to-toe outer-garment went viral, inviting outrage from social media users.

Shah said he did not understand the criticism. “The people of the area are very happy with me… had I distributed jeans among the girls, the media and liberals would have praised me,” he said.

Provincial minister of education Zia Ullah Bangash said an inquiry has been launched in the matter and stressed that the garment is not part of the school uniform. “Our dress code includes white trousers and a loose blue tunic, however it is up to girls if they want to dress a burqa over the uniform. We can’t force them,” he said.

(Inputs from AFP)