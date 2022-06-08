News from Pakistan: Weddings banned after 10 pm, 5-day work week as power crisis continues

The economic crisis in Pakistan continues to mount with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Cabinet implementing measures like banning weddings after 10 pm in Islamabad, moving to a 5-day work week, cutting down fuel quotas for government employees and curtailing foreign trips for officials.

Meanwhile, panic-buying of petrol in Pakistan ensued after rumours of another price hike spread. Though Finance Minister Miftah Ismail tried to reassure the public that there are no such plans as of now, Dawn reported that people continued to fill fuel tanks at PAK Rs. 210 per litre. Petrol prices were last increased by Pakistan rupees 30 per litre on May 26.

Here are other key stories:

Pakistan govt bans weddings after 10 pm in Islamabad

The Pakistan government has announced a ban on wedding ceremonies in the capital after 10 pm, reported Geo News. The ban comes into effect on June 8. The restriction is reportedly a part of the plan to conserve electricity as the country is going through a power crisis. Pakistan is facing a balance of payment crisis with foreign reserves falling below $10 billion, hardly enough for 45 days of imports, a widening current account and historical fiscal deficit.

The move follows the government’s announcement that two weekly holidays for public offices have been restored. “Saturday offs have been restored. These are challenging times and it has been done to control this crisis,” Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said during a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, as per a Press Trust of India report.

Pakistanis arrested in connection with Charlie Hebdo attack

Pakistani suspects alleged to have links to the man who attacked France’s Charlie Hebdo magazine in 2020 were arrested in Italy on Tuesday, reported the news agency AFP. The report did not mention the number or details of the arrested. Quoting the Italian police, the report said that the arrests were carried out following a sting operation. The “arrests [were made] in Italy and abroad of Pakis­tani citizens with direct ties” to Zaheer Hassan Mahmood, a 27-year-old Pakistani man accused of wounding two people with a meat cleaver weeks after the magazine republished caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in the satirical daily.

Economic stability is not possible without political stability: PM Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that political stability in the country is a prerequisite for economic stability. He was speaking at a pre-budget business conference in the capital city of Islamabad.

“If there will be no political stability, there will be no economic stability,” he said, reported Dawn. “Let us sign a ‘Charter of Economy’ for economic stability and progress and seal it so that whosoever will come to power cannot change basic goals,” he added. Hinting at measures to tax real estate, PM Sharif said: “Until now, hard time has been faced by the poor but today it’s the turn of well-off people to take the burden.”

Stifling Pakistan heat is no sweat for West Indies, says skipper

Delayed starts, extra breaks and ice collars are some of the measures being taken to help players beat the heat in Pakistan’s one-day series against West Indies but visiting skipper Nicholas Pooran is not overly concerned about the conditions in Multan.

The sides begin a three-match series later on Wednesday in one of Pakistan’s hottest cities, with temperatures likely to hover around 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) on all three days. The series could not be played in December due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the West Indies camp and was shifted out of Rawalpindi last month following political rallies in nearby Islamabad. The matches will start at 1600 local time (1100 GMT) and the Pakistan Cricket Board is providing ice collars, vests, and extra water breaks, cricket website ESPNcricinfo reported. (PTI)

Pakistan’s annual budget to levy more taxes on real estate, says PM

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the annual budget this week will levy more taxes on real estate, which he termed as a non-productive sector.

“It is inevitable to tax non-productive assets,” Sharif told a pre-budget seminar in Islamabad. “The lands lying vacant just for speculative purposes is a disservice to this nation,” he said. Sharif’s predecessor Imran Khan had given the real estate sector a blanket amnesty to whiten black money, or what his government would say was to give a boost to the construction business after Covid-19 shutdowns hit the industry hard. (Reuters)

18 killed in accident

In the southwestern Balochistan province, at least 18 people were killed and a child was injured after a passenger van fell into a ravine near Killa Saifullah on Wednesday morning, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn. Nine of those killed are from the same family.